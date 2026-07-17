The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has officially announced the upcoming launch of its mandatory Advance Cargo Declaration (ACD) system. Scheduled to go live on Monday, 3 August 2026, this digital pre-arrival platform aims to significantly upgrade customs administration, secure regional trade lanes, and reduce long-term bottlenecks at entry points like the Port of Mombasa.

Under the new regulatory structure, international exporters shipping containerised cargo to Kenya must secure a unique ACD reference code before their shipments are loaded at the port of origin. The KRA system generates this mandatory clearing code only after logistics providers upload four core shipping documents directly to the online portal at acd.kra.go.ke: a draft Bill of Lading, a Commercial Invoice, a Freight Invoice, and an officially processed Export Declaration. Once the platform validates these submissions, the resulting unique ACD tracking code must be physically or digitally endorsed onto the final Bill of Lading before the vessel can set sail for Kenyan shores.

While the automated system is designed to allow customs officials to perform early risk assessments and accelerate clearance times for compliant cargo, it has raised concerns within international shipping circles. Industry organisations, such as the Road Freight Association (RFA), have publicly voiced structural worries regarding the rapid implementation timeline. Transport leaders argue that without a phased transition period, forcing sudden global adherence to a new digital portal threatens to disrupt established regional supply chains. Logistics firms are particularly anxious that administrative delays in acquiring the mandatory ACD reference numbers could trigger immediate vehicle backlogs at inland depots and loading hubs, ultimately resulting in expensive demurrage fees and cargo gridlock. Despite these industry hesitations, the KRA continues to push aggressively towards its August launch, setting up dedicated operational support lines to help clarify compliance rules for international traders.