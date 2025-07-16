Kenyan logistics software startup Leta has expanded into Ghana, marking its seventh active market in Africa and reinforcing its vision to build a pan-African digital logistics network. The expansion follows a $5 million seed round raised in March 2025, led by Speedinvest with participation from Google’s Africa Investment Fund and Equator.

Founded in 2021 by Nick Joshi, Leta provides AI-powered software that helps businesses plan delivery routes, manage fleet operations, and reduce transport costs. The company’s latest launch in Accra is anchored by Simbisa Brands Limited, a major quick service restaurant chain with over 600 outlets across 11 countries. Leta already operates in Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Mauritius, and its entry into Ghana is seen as a strategic step toward deepening its West African footprint.

“Excited to announce that we have launched in another country: Ghana! We are officially live in Accra with our first customer on the ground: Simbisa Brands Limited, one of Africa’s largest quick service restaurant groups,” Joshi shared in a recent LinkedIn post. “This launch is another step forward in building a pan-African logistics company trusted by distributors across industries. We’re committed to expanding our reach and delivering operational excellence wherever we go.”

Since its pre-seed funding round in 2022, Leta has facilitated more than 4.5 million deliveries and transported over 150,000 tonnes of goods. The company has also recorded fivefold revenue growth during this period. Clients using Leta’s logistics intelligence platform include well-known names like KFC, East African Breweries Limited (EABL), Wells Fargo Courier, and Gilani’s.

Leta’s software is designed to address long-standing inefficiencies in African logistics by shifting focus from hardware-heavy fleet expansion to software-led fleet intelligence. The platform offers data-driven tools that enhance route planning, monitor driver performance, and provide real-time delivery insights—all while helping businesses avoid the capital-intensive burden of owning large fleets.

The startup’s expansion into Ghana reflects a broader industry shift in Africa, where rising logistics costs and operational challenges are driving demand for scalable, asset-light solutions. Leta’s approach aligns with emerging trends in African B2B SaaS, where technology companies are building critical infrastructure layers to digitise trade, distribution, and supply chains at scale.

With the new capital raised earlier this year, Leta plans to refine its AI tools, enhance product functionality, and continue its regional expansion. Its role in streamlining logistics for high-volume sectors such as FMCG, retail, and food service makes it increasingly relevant as businesses across Africa seek reliable, tech-enabled delivery systems.

Leta’s entry into Ghana is not just a milestone in its own growth story—it also underscores the growing importance of software-led logistics solutions in Africa’s evolving commercial landscape. As trade corridors expand and companies seek more efficient supply chain models, Leta is positioning itself as a backbone technology partner for logistics across the continent.