Morocco-based retail technology startup z.systems has secured $1.65 million in a seed funding round aimed at accelerating the digitisation of traditional retail markets.

The round was led by Azur Innovation Management, with follow-on participation from existing investors MNF Ventures and Witamax. The funding round also marks the entry of Harambeans Prosperity Fund as the company’s first international institutional investor.

With this latest investment, z.systems has raised a total of $2.7 million to date, following an earlier $1.05 million pre-seed round backed by MNF Ventures, Witamax, CASHPLUS Ventures and Kalys Ventures.

Commenting on the development, Omar El Hyani, Investment Director at MNF Ventures, said, “Our portfolio startup z.systems secures a $1.65 million to accelerate the digitization of tradition retail in Morocco. The round was led by our friends of Azur Innovation Management with follow-on participation from existing investors MNF Ventures (through its MNF II fund) and Witamax. The round also marks a landmark milestone: the entry of Harambeans Prosperity Fund as z.systems’ first international institutional investor. With this round, z.systems has raised $2.7 million to date. Congrats to Meriem BENABAD and Samer Choumar, and all z.systems team for this new milestone, on your mission to transform our hanouts.”

z.systems operates what it describes as Africa’s first B2B2C tech franchise for traditional retailers, transforming independent grocery stores into a digitally connected, owner-operated retail network without requiring significant capital investment. Through its platform, the company connects brands directly with retailers, enabling improved product availability, pricing control and in-store visibility, while also driving consumer demand through promotions, loyalty programmes and buy-now-pay-later features.

The platform integrates brands, retailers and consumers into a single ecosystem aimed at improving efficiency and strengthening engagement across the retail value chain. The company reports onboarding more than 20,000 retailers, facilitating over 900,000 orders and maintaining a 95 % positive rating as it expands across Morocco and wider African markets.

z.systems is also supported by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development through its Star Venture programme and by Amazon Web Services via its startup programmes, helping scale its infrastructure. The funding is expected to support the company’s growth strategy as it continues to digitise Morocco’s traditional retail ecosystem.