Africa Finance Corporation announced the successful signing of a $300 million loan facility agreement with the Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM). This agreement, signed on the sidelines of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) Annual meetings in Egypt, is poised to drive increased trade finance and investment across the African continent, fostering economic growth and development.



The release reads, “The 3-year $300 million loan facility is a significant development in AFC’s long-standing relationship with CEXIM.” The two institutions have collaborated since 2018, with AFC receiving $400 million in bilateral loans from CEXIM to date. The loan will provide critical financing to support trade finance and investment in Africa, further facilitating the flow of goods and services between Africa and China.”

Sanjeev Gupta, board member and head of financial services for Africa Finance Corporation, said, "This partnership with CEXIM is a significant milestone for AFC as we continue to expand our footprint in the Asian capital markets. It significantly increases our capacity to provide trade finance solutions on the continent, promoting international trade and economic diversification while reinforcing the strong economic ties between Africa and China.

“CEXIM attaches great importance to the China-Africa financial cooperation and AFC is an important partner for us. Over the past few years, CEXIM has provided loans to AFC to enhance the bilateral trade and investment between China and Africa.” said Wencai Zhang, vice president of CEXIM, “This new project has elevated our bilateral cooperation to a new level and will further enhance China-Africa trade and economic cooperation through the financial support of our two institutions.”

Through the partnership between AFC and CEXIM, Africa's infrastructure challenges can be addressed more efficiently. The need for regional institutions to collaborate and bring transparency, answerability, and focus is critical to ensure that global standards of governance and sustainability are met. AFC is committed to delivering unique and effective solutions that benefit stakeholders, uphold standards, and promote sustainable development and economic growth in Africa.