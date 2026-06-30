More than 600 small-scale cross-border traders and six trader associations have begun a four-week capacity-building programme at the Elegu border post aimed at enhancing their business skills and improving compliance with cross-border trade requirements.

The programme, implemented by Eastern Services Hub in partnership with TradeMark Africa (TMA) and supported by the European Union in Uganda, seeks to strengthen the capacity of traders operating along one of Uganda's busiest trade corridors with South Sudan.

Elegu handles an average of 200 truck crossings each day, facilitating the movement of grains, fresh produce, humanitarian supplies, and other goods between Uganda and South Sudan. The border plays a critical role in regional trade, serving thousands of traders whose businesses depend on efficient border operations.

Over the next four weeks, participants will receive training in financial management, record-keeping, export procedures, border requirements, and the use of the iSOKO digital platform. The initiative is expected to improve traders' knowledge of regulatory processes while enhancing their competitiveness and access to regional markets.

The first training session brought together traders and representatives from key border agencies, including the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS). Officials provided practical guidance on customs procedures, standards compliance, and regulatory requirements to help facilitate smoother cross-border trade.

The programme will also strengthen engagement between traders and financial institutions, enabling participants to access financial services and expand their business opportunities.

TradeMark Africa has trained more than 130,000 women, men, and youth engaged in cross-border trade across 14 border crossing points. The organisation says the initiative forms part of its broader efforts to promote inclusive trade, improve border efficiency, and support regional economic integration. With support from the UK, TradeMark Africa is also helping implement the reforms by strengthening logistics capacity and improving cross-border trade.