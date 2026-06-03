Egypt has allocated EGP 90 billion in its proposed fiscal year 2026/2027 budget to support exports, productive sectors, tourism and entrepreneurship as the government seeks to strengthen economic growth and attract investment. According to a statement issued on May 31, Egypt’s Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk said the new budget is designed to build a more resilient economy capable of delivering strong and balanced growth while responding to the needs of citizens and investors.

The allocation includes funding for programmes aimed at supporting production, service exports, merchandise exports and entrepreneurial activity, which the government views as key drivers of economic expansion. Of the total amount, EGP 48 billion has been earmarked for export rebate programmes to improve the competitiveness of Egyptian exporters and support their access to international markets. The tourism sector, a major contributor to Egypt’s foreign exchange earnings, will receive nearly EGP 7 billion in support under the new budget.

The government has also allocated EGP 6 billion in financing facilities for productive sectors, with the objective of strengthening the country’s industrial and agricultural capabilities. In addition, EGP 5 billion has been set aside to support small businesses and entrepreneurship initiatives, while another EGP 5 billion will be directed towards the automotive industry. Priority industries identified by the government will receive EGP 2 billion in incentives as part of broader efforts to stimulate industrial development and enhance Egypt’s manufacturing base.

The measures form part of Egypt’s wider strategy to boost exports, expand domestic production and strengthen the economy’s capacity to attract investment while creating new opportunities for growth across key sectors.