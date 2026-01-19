MAG Trade & Investment, a leading Egyptian company operating in trade, investment and logistics services, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burkina Faso’s National Office for Major Projects (BN-GPB) in Ouagadougou on Saturday, 17 January 2026.

The agreement was concluded at the end of a week-long business visit by a delegation of Egyptian businessmen, aimed at establishing an economic partnership that supports comprehensive and sustainable development.

During the visit, the delegation held a series of meetings with senior officials and ministers responsible for development-related portfolios in Burkina Faso. Technical discussions were also conducted with representatives of the chamber of commerce and industry, the grain and crops storage authority, the national electricity company, and other government bodies, public institutions, representative entities, private-sector stakeholders, Burkinabe business leaders and major companies operating across various development sectors.

These meetings were organised by the Egyptian embassy in Burkina Faso in coordination with the National Office for Major Projects.

This approach reflects MAG Trade & Investment’s strategy in the Burkinabe market, which focuses on building partnerships, developing joint capabilities, and exchanging knowledge and expertise, while strengthening economic and trade relations.

The discussions explored potential areas of cooperation aligned with Burkina Faso’s national priorities for sustainable and inclusive development, particularly in energy, food security and agriculture, healthcare, digital transformation and information and communications technology (ICT), housing and real estate, and infrastructure development.

The MoU provides a practical framework for continued dialogue, coordination and cooperation between the public and private sectors, particularly within African countries.