The Chamber of Apparel and Home Textile Industries at the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI) has signed an agreement with the Egyptian Industrial Exports Company to establish a permanent exhibition space at the company's logistics centre in Nairobi, Kenya, as part of efforts to expand Egyptian exports across African markets.

Under the agreement, a 250-square-metre permanent showroom will be established within the logistics centre, enabling Egyptian manufacturers to showcase their products throughout the year. The facility is intended to provide faster access to customers in East Africa and neighbouring countries while supporting the expansion of Egyptian exports across the continent.

According to an official announcement by the State Information Service (SIS) of Egypt, the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen trade ties with African markets and improve market access for Egyptian manufacturers.

Mohamed Abdel Salam, Chairman of the Chamber of Apparel and Home Textile Industries, said the initiative is expected to help Egyptian companies enter new markets and increase garment exports to targeted African countries by at least 20%.

Mona Wahba, Managing Director of the Egyptian Industrial Exports Company, said the agreement also includes integrated logistics services, including shipping, warehousing and insurance, to improve export efficiency.

She added that the company's 20,000-square-metre logistics centre in Nairobi serves several Egyptian industries and has been designed to simplify exports to African markets by providing manufacturers with a regional distribution and exhibition platform.

The agreement is expected to strengthen Egypt's trade presence in Africa by combining permanent product displays with logistics support to facilitate exports across the region.