Egypt’s Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation has reported continued growth in exports of Egyptian Arabian horses, driven by ongoing efforts to maintain veterinary and health standards that comply with international regulations under the directives of Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation Alaa Farouk.

The General Authority for Veterinary Services stated that exports of purebred Arabian horses have recently risen across several Arab and European markets, reflecting increasing global trust in Egypt’s veterinary system.

Hamed Al-Aqnas, Head of the General Authority for Veterinary Services, said Egypt successfully exported Arabian horses to countries including Qatar, Germany, and Belgium. He added that 35 horses were shipped to Jordan, while seven horses headed to Iraq passed through Jordanian territory.

Al-Aqnas explained that the achievement is part of a comprehensive veterinary framework centred on strict disease surveillance, biosecurity controls within quarantine facilities, and laboratory testing conducted through accredited reference laboratories to ensure animal health and facilitate efficient export procedures.

He also revealed that the World Organization for Animal Health has renewed Egypt’s status as free from African equine plague, describing the recognition as further proof of the efficiency of the country’s veterinary services.

According to Al-Aqnas, the renewed certification is expected to boost exports of Egyptian Arabian horses and help the country access new international markets.

He added that the accomplishment reflects the sustained efforts of veterinary quarantine, preventive medicine, and laboratory teams, reinforcing Egypt’s standing in the global trade of purebred Arabian horses.

The Ministry of Agriculture affirmed that it will continue advancing veterinary services and quarantine systems in accordance with international standards to strengthen Egypt’s position as a regional hub for equestrianism and Arabian horse trade.