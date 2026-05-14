Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inspected the expansion of Mars Egypt’s factory in 6th of October City on May 11, 2026, as part of a broader tour of industrial and production facilities aimed at supporting Egypt’s manufacturing and export growth strategy.

During the visit, Madbouly said the government is continuing efforts to create an attractive investment environment that encourages local and foreign companies to expand operations in Egypt and use the country as a launchpad for international markets.

Mars Egypt Regional Director Mohamed Fawzy said the factory, which began production in 2005, has now attracted investments worth nearly $500 million. He noted that the investments made over the past decade represent some of the company’s largest global investments in new production lines and rank among the biggest US investments in Egypt’s fast-moving consumer goods sector in recent years.

According to Fawzy, exports from the factory increased by 259% during the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, reaching $86 million. The company is currently Egypt’s largest chocolate exporter and the second-largest food exporter during the quarter, according to the Food Export Council.

Exports account for approximately 93% of the factory’s total production, with products shipped to 58 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and Australia. The facility has become an important contributor to Egypt’s growing role in regional manufacturing and export supply chains.

Factory Manager Osama Helal said all eight production lines operate using advanced artificial intelligence and robotics technologies to improve efficiency, reduce operational errors and ensure product safety. He added that 70% of production inputs are locally sourced, while all packaging materials are supplied by Egyptian vendors, supporting local industrial integration and domestic supply chains.