Egypt is aiming to increase marble and granite exports to $1 billion annually, as the government moves to strengthen the quarrying sector and expand the country’s natural stone presence in international markets.

Egypt’s Minister of Industry, Eng. Khaled Hashem, said the ministry is working to remove operational obstacles facing quarry activities and improve the business environment for explorers, quarry operators and manufacturers. The measures are intended to increase productivity, diversify output and enhance export competitiveness.

The announcement followed an expanded meeting between the Ministry of Industry and the Federation of Egyptian Industries (FEI), chaired by FEI Chairman Mohamed El Sewedy. The meeting was attended by Chairman of the Egyptian Company for Mining, Management and Exploitation of Quarries and Salines Abdel Salam Shafiq, Chairperson of the Industrial Development Authority (IDA) Dr. Nahed Youssef, representatives of the marble and granite division, and senior officials from the Ministry of Industry.

As part of the reforms, the government plans to establish an advisory committee comprising representatives from several ministries, relevant authorities and the FEI. The committee will support the Egyptian Company for Mining in implementing plans to significantly increase the number of operational quarries by the end of 2026.

Discussions also addressed key challenges facing quarry owners and explored ways to facilitate investment in the sector. The National Service Projects Organisation, through the Egyptian Company for Mining, is working to streamline procedures and improve regulatory oversight.

Authorities are also introducing new monitoring mechanisms to improve transparency and resource management. These include installing weighing stations at quarry exits to accurately record extracted quantities of stone. According to the ministry, 18 new weighing stations are currently being established as part of this effort.

Hashem said the consultations form part of a broader strategy to develop the marble and granite sector and expand exports in the coming years. Recent field visits to factories, particularly in the Shaq El-Thoaban industrial zone, have also led to steps to regularise operations and accelerate the issuance of licences in coordination with Cairo Governorate and the Industrial Development Authority.

The zone is one of Egypt’s main centres for marble processing and export.

Steel exports and industrial capacity

Separately, Egypt’s Minister of Industry also recently visited major steel manufacturing facilities in Suez Governorate, including the Misr National Steel Company (El-Garhy) plant in Ataqa and the Ezz Steel facility in Ain Sokhna, as part of the ministry’s broader push to strengthen industrial production and export capacity.

The Misr National Steel factory, built on 121,500 m² with a capital investment of EGP 1 billion, has an annual production capacity of 300,000 tonnes of reinforcing steel.

Meanwhile, the Ezz Steel plant in Ain Sokhna spans around three million m², with investments of approximately EGP 6.5 billion and a production capacity of 2.2 million tonnes per year. The group employs more than 10,000 workers directly, while supporting significantly larger numbers through indirect employment.

According to the ministry, Ezz Steel’s exports reached around $1 billion in 2025, consisting mainly of flat steel sheets and reinforcing steel supplied to international markets.

Hashem described the iron and steel sector as a cornerstone of Egypt’s industrial base and a key contributor to export growth.

Automotive localisation targets

The minister also outlined updated details of the National Automotive Industry Development Programme, which aims to strengthen Egypt’s automotive manufacturing capabilities.

The programme targets annual production of 100,000 vehicles, while increasing local value addition to around 60% and raising the local component to more than 35%.

Manufacturers will receive an additional EGP 5,000 incentive for every 1% increase in the local industrial component above the 35% threshold, as part of efforts to deepen local manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported components.

According to the ministry, these initiatives are part of a broader industrial strategy aimed at expanding export-oriented manufacturing, strengthening domestic supply chains and increasing foreign currency revenues through higher industrial exports.