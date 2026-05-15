The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) reported stronger economic ties between Egypt and France, with total trade exchange reaching $2.96 billion in 2025, a 1% increase compared to $2.94 billion in 2024.

Egyptian exports to France rose by 4.6% to $1.14 billion in 2025, up from $1.09 billion the previous year. Meanwhile, imports from France declined by 1.6%, totaling $1.82 billion compared to $1.85 billion in 2024.

The figures were released as Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron during an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and inaugurating the new headquarters of Senghor University.