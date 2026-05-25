Speaking during celebrations marking the 63rd anniversary of Africa Day at Cairo University, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty highlighted Egypt’s historic support for African liberation movements, noting that Cairo hosted offices for several liberation groups as part of its commitment to the continent.

The minister emphasized that safeguarding Egypt’s African identity remains a major state priority, citing President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s consistent participation in African summits and Egypt’s presidency of the African Union in 2019.

Abdelatty noted that Egypt has expanded cooperation with African countries across various sectors, while also encouraging private sector investments and sharing Egyptian expertise in development initiatives across the continent.

He further highlighted the role of Arab Contractors and the Suez Canal Authority in carrying out projects and providing logistical support in several African nations.

He also pointed to ongoing plans to establish a joint governmental entity, in collaboration with the private sector and Egyptian financial institutions, aimed at supporting the localization of industrial, agricultural, and pharmaceutical sectors across Africa, including the establishment of pharmaceutical factories in several African countries.

Abdelatty further said Egypt is backing dam construction projects in southern Nile Basin nations with initial investments estimated at $100 million, including projects in Nairobi and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He emphasized that reconstruction efforts remain a central priority for Egypt, noting that the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development has emerged as a leading global platform focused on peace and security issues and added that African leaders continue to stress that water is a basic right for African peoples rather than a commodity, underscoring the need to uphold international laws governing shared water resources, including the Nile River.