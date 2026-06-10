Egypt has inaugurated the first phase of the El-Gharably Industrial Complex for integrated engineering and steel structures in New Borg El-Arab City, Alexandria, as the country seeks to expand industrial production and strengthen its export capabilities.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly officially opened the facility and called for the accelerated development of the project's second phase through partnerships with international companies to support domestic manufacturing and increase production capacity in strategic sectors. Spanning 315,000 square metres, the complex has an annual production capacity exceeding 100,000 tonnes and currently employs around 3,000 workers. According to company officials, the workforce is expected to expand to 5,000 as additional facilities come online. The first phase includes a 100,000-square-metre steel structures factory capable of producing more than 100,000 tonnes annually. The facility supplies major national infrastructure projects and has been designed to meet international quality, safety and environmental standards, positioning it for export markets.

The complex also includes Egypt's largest maintenance and engine overhaul workshop, covering 50,000 square metres, alongside an industrial and medical gases plant with a production capacity of 550 cylinders per day. A key focus of the project's next development phase is export-oriented manufacturing through international partnerships. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Moataz El-Gharably said the company is studying a partnership with Poland-based Tabor to establish a railway wagons factory with investments of €25–40 million. The facility would produce up to 300 wagons annually, with 40% of output earmarked for export markets and the creation of up to 500 jobs.

The company is also exploring a partnership with Poland's Metal-Technik to manufacture agricultural machinery, targeting an annual production of 1,000 tractors. Under the proposal, 50% of production would be allocated to export markets. In addition, a planned collaboration with Turkey's Erciyas would establish a spirally welded pipes facility with an annual production capacity of 50,000 tonnes. Approximately half of the plant's output would be exported. Looking further ahead, the third phase includes plans to establish a marine fenders manufacturing facility through a potential partnership with Sweden-based Trelleborg to serve both domestic and international port markets.

Speaking during the inauguration, Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem said the iron and steel sector remains a cornerstone of Egypt's industrial strategy and plays a key role in supporting the localisation of heavy industries, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and enhancing the country's competitiveness in foreign markets. The project forms part of Egypt's broader efforts to expand industrial production, attract foreign partnerships and increase exports across engineering, transport and industrial manufacturing sectors.