Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptians Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty, has underscored the need to improve market access for Egyptian food exports to Indonesia, as part of broader efforts to deepen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The remarks came during his meeting with Sugiono, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, on the sidelines of Abdelatty’s visit to New York.

During the talks, Abdelatty emphasised the importance of ensuring that trade and investment cooperation reflects the strength of bilateral relations. He highlighted the need to increase trade volumes and called for practical steps to enhance economic engagement between the two sides.

In particular, the minister stressed the importance of removing non-tariff barriers that limit the entry of Egyptian food products into the Indonesian market. He said facilitating access for Egyptian agricultural and food exports would strengthen bilateral trade and support a more balanced economic partnership.

Abdelatty also expressed his aspiration to organise a joint business forum bringing together private sector representatives from both countries. Such a forum, he noted, would aim to generate tangible outcomes in trade and investment and encourage direct engagement between companies.

The Egyptian minister further pointed to the value of exchanging expertise in the agricultural sector, signalling Cairo’s interest in expanding cooperation beyond traditional trade flows.

Beyond bilateral relations, Abdelatty reiterated Egypt’s commitment to strengthening institutional ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), noting Egypt’s signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with the bloc in September 2016. He also expressed interest in participating in meetings of the Developing Eight (D-8), which Indonesia is set to host as it assumes the group’s presidency for the 2026–2027 term.

The meeting also touched on regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, as well as cultural cooperation between the two countries. Abdelatty praised the growing collaboration in educational and religious fields, particularly links with Al-Azhar, describing them as a reflection of deep-rooted cultural ties.

However, trade access, particularly for Egyptian food exports, emerged as a key priority, with Cairo seeking to translate political goodwill into measurable economic gains in the Indonesian market.