Egypt and the Philippines have signed an agreement allowing the immediate entry of five Egyptian agricultural products into the Philippine market, marking a step forward in bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The agreement was signed by Badr Abdelatty, Egypt's Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates and Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, on the sidelines of the 10th round of the Egypt–Philippines political consultations mechanism. According to Egypt's State Information Service (SIS), this was the first time the consultations were held at the level of the two countries' foreign ministers since the mechanism was established.

The agreement provides immediate market access for Egyptian grapes, onions, garlic, tomatoes and carrots, with both countries describing it as an important step towards strengthening economic and trade relations.

The two ministers said the agreement marks the beginning of a new phase of partnership in the field of food security and is expected to boost bilateral trade while advancing the shared economic interests of both countries.

They also noted that the relevant authorities in Egypt and the Philippines are continuing to coordinate procedures to facilitate the entry of Egyptian potato exports into the Philippine market, with support from the Egyptian Embassy in Manila.

In addition, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding trade in other sectors, including advancing Egyptian fertiliser exports, facilitating the registration of Egyptian pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements, and promoting exports of cotton fabrics and textiles.

According to the SIS, the measures reflect both countries' intention to deepen economic cooperation, increase bilateral trade and encourage greater investment.