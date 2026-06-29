Egypt exported 216,000 tonnes of food products through 4,500 consignments during the week of June 20–26, 2026, according to the National Food Safety Authority's (NFSA) 23rd weekly report of the year.

The shipments were handled by 1,484 exporting companies and covered around 760 food product categories, reflecting the country's broad agricultural and food export portfolio.

Fruit exports totalled 53,000 tonnes across 40 varieties, with citrus fruits accounting for the largest share at 23,000 tonnes. Grapes followed with 14,000 tonnes, while strawberries contributed 12,000 tonnes.

Vegetable exports reached 45,000 tonnes, comprising 42 varieties. Onions led the category with 12,000 tonnes, followed by potatoes at 7,000 tonnes and sweet potatoes at 6,000 tonnes.

Egyptian food products were exported to 191 countries during the reporting period, with the United States, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Sudan, and the United Arab Emirates emerging as the leading export destinations.

On the import side, the NFSA reported the arrival of 2,002 food consignments weighing a combined 275,000 tonnes. The shipments were received by 868 importing companies, underscoring continued activity in Egypt's food trade.