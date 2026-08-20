Egypt has secured 17 export contracts worth an estimated $168 mn with Chinese buyers following an “Export to China” event held on August 19, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade.

The agreements cover shipments of flax, textile yarn, leather, copper, aluminium, sugar cane and oranges to China and were signed during an event jointly sponsored by Egypt’s Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and China’s Ministry of Commerce.

The event was organised in coordination with the Chinese Embassy in Cairo and the Egyptian Exporters Association, bringing together 16 Chinese importing companies and around 40 representatives from Egypt’s export sector. Participating businesses represented agricultural products, food, minerals, engineering industries, leather and textiles.

Focus on expanding Egyptian exports

Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Mohamed Farid Saleh said the ministry is working to open additional markets for Egyptian products, expand the country's exporter base and increase opportunities in priority markets, particularly China.

The ministry said securing actual export contracts is a key objective of its trade-promotion efforts. It aims to move beyond promoting Egyptian products and establish direct and sustainable commercial relationships between Egyptian exporters and international buyers.

The ministry also plans to increase Egyptian companies’ use of initiatives and cooperation frameworks with China, while attracting more Chinese investment into productive and export-oriented sectors.

According to the ministry, greater Chinese investment could support technology and expertise transfers, increase domestic value addition and strengthen the competitiveness of Egyptian industry.

Sayed Fouad, Minister Plenipotentiary for Trade and Director of Asian and Oceanian Affairs at the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS), said the 17 contracts resulted from bilateral meetings between Egyptian and Chinese companies.

Zero-tariff access

Egyptian officials also highlighted China's initiative to exempt exports from African countries from customs duties for two years from May 1, 2026. Fouad said Egypt should use the initiative to increase and diversify exports and improve the competitiveness of Egyptian products in the Chinese market.

The tariff initiative provides an additional opportunity for Egyptian exporters seeking to expand their presence in China, particularly across the agricultural, food, industrial and textile sectors represented at the event.

Monitoring implementation

Abdel Aziz el-Sherif, First Undersecretary at the Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade and head of the ECS, said the agency would continue efforts to increase and diversify Egyptian exports to China and encourage greater use of Chinese trade initiatives.

The ECS offices in Beijing and Shanghai will monitor the implementation of the newly signed export contracts and coordinate with Chinese authorities and businesses to identify additional opportunities for Egyptian exporters, according to the ministry.

The latest agreements form part of Egypt's broader effort to expand its export markets, strengthen trade ties with China and attract Chinese investment into productive sectors.