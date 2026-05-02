Egypt and the Czech Republic are advancing efforts to deepen economic cooperation, with a focus on technology transfer, local manufacturing and investment flows, following high-level talks held in Cairo on April 28, 2026.

Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Farid Saleh, met with Czech Ambassador Ivan Jukl and commercial counsellor Ondřej Kočí to explore opportunities for strengthening bilateral trade and investment ties.

Discussions centred on attracting “quality investments” that go beyond traditional supply models, with a strategic emphasis on localising advanced technologies and building domestic manufacturing capabilities. Saleh highlighted Egypt’s interest in leveraging Czech expertise in areas such as drone-based geological surveying to support mineral resource development, particularly in regions including southern Egypt, Sinai and the Eastern Desert.

The Egyptian government is also seeking to attract Czech investment funds, including pension and venture capital, as part of broader efforts to diversify financing sources and support industrial development. Preparations are currently underway for a joint economic committee meeting scheduled to take place in Prague, where both sides aim to formalise cooperation frameworks.

From the Czech side, Jukl underscored a shift in focus from technology supply to localisation, with the goal of developing a skilled workforce and strengthening Egypt’s technological base. He cited an existing Czech-backed project in Sadat City, valued at approximately $100 million, as a model for export-oriented manufacturing. The facility currently exports around 60% of its output, with plans to scale this to full export capacity in the future.

The discussions also included plans to facilitate increased engagement from Czech businesses, with a high-level delegation expected to visit Egypt to explore new partnerships and investment opportunities.

Both countries have agreed to establish a technical working group to advance identified initiatives and translate them into actionable projects. These proposals are expected to be presented at the upcoming joint committee meeting, with participation from key public and private sector stakeholders.

The evolving partnership reflects a broader trend across Africa and neighbouring regions, where governments are prioritising industrial localisation, technology transfer and supply chain resilience as part of long-term economic development strategies.