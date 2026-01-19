Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty has stressed the need to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Egypt and Bosnia and Herzegovina, making better use of the opportunities available in both countries.

During political consultations held in Cairo with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković, Abdelatty highlighted the importance of boosting cooperation between the chambers of commerce, establishing a joint business council, and expanding trade and investment, particularly in the fields of renewable energy, transport, tourism, agriculture and education.

The Egyptian foreign minister underlined Egypt’s keenness to deepen bilateral relations, referring to the long-standing historic ties between the two countries, and called for the activation of the joint economic committee. He also reviewed investment opportunities in Egypt, highlighting incentives offered to foreign investors and the country’s strategic location linking European, African and Asian markets.

The talks also addressed growing tourism exchanges, with Abdelatty stressing the importance of launching direct flights between Cairo and Sarajevo following the signing of a tourism promotion memorandum of understanding in August 2025.

The two ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues, including developments in Gaza, Sudan and the Horn of Africa. Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Palestinian efforts in Gaza, Sudan’s unity and stability, and respect for Somalia’s sovereignty.

At the conclusion of the consultations, the two sides signed a memorandum of understanding between Egypt’s diplomatic studies institute and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s foreign ministry, as well as a cooperation protocol between the two foreign ministries.