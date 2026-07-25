Egypt and the United States have agreed to strengthen industrial cooperation and expand trade ties through new investment initiatives and the adoption of US vehicle safety standards, measures aimed at boosting manufacturing, exports and Egypt's competitiveness.

The developments were announced during meetings between Egyptian and US officials, where both sides discussed increasing US investments in Egypt's industrial sector and expanding cooperation in manufacturing. The discussions focused on attracting more American companies to invest in Egypt, supporting industrial growth and increasing exports.

In a separate development, Egypt officially adopted the US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), allowing vehicles manufactured in the United States to enter the Egyptian market under those standards. Egyptian Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Hassan El Khatib said the move would improve Egypt's automotive competitiveness, support industrial development and strengthen trade relations with the United States.

The decision is also expected to encourage further investment in Egypt's automotive sector by making it easier for international manufacturers to operate in the country and supporting local production. Egyptian officials said the measure forms part of wider efforts to improve the investment climate, deepen industrial localisation and integrate Egyptian companies into global supply chains.

US officials welcomed the adoption of the standards, saying it would support exports of US-made vehicles and automotive components to Egypt while creating new trade opportunities between the two countries. According to the US Department of Commerce, US vehicle exports to Egypt exceeded $256 million last year.

The broader industrial cooperation is expected to help position Egypt as a regional manufacturing and export hub by attracting American investment into priority sectors and expanding export-oriented production for regional and international markets. Egyptian officials highlighted the country's strategic location, trade agreements and industrial base as key advantages for investors.