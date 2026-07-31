Egypt’s food industry exports reached approximately $3.77 billion in the first half of 2026, the highest half-year export value in the sector’s history, according to Egypt's Food Export Council (FEC).

The council said exports increased from approximately $3.41 billion during the same period in 2025, with growth recorded across Arab countries, the European Union, the United States and other global markets, as stated in a statement on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Arab countries remained the largest destination for Egyptian food exports. Export value rose to approximately $1.737 billion, compared with $1.588 billion in H1 2025, an increase of $149 million or nearly 9.4%. Arab markets accounted for approximately 46% of total Egyptian food exports during the first half of 2026, maintaining their importance in Egypt’s food trade and reflecting continued demand for Egyptian products across the region.

EU exports increase

The council announced that food exports to European Union countries increased by more than 15%, rising from $739 million in H1 2025 to approximately $852 million in H1 2026. The increase of $113 million made the EU the second-largest destination group, accounting for around 22% of total Egyptian food exports.

The FEC attributed the growth to the expansion of Egyptian companies in European markets and their increased ability to meet technical requirements, quality standards and food safety regulations.

US and African markets

Exports to the United States rose to approximately $255 million, compared with $233 million in the corresponding period, representing growth of around 9.5%. The US accounted for approximately 7% of total sector exports.

Food exports to non-Arab African countries reached approximately $252 million, compared with $251 million in H1 2025. The market accounted for around 7% of total Egyptian food exports. Exports to the rest of the world increased from $604 million to approximately $676 million, an increase of $72 million or nearly 12%. These markets represented approximately 18% of total food exports.

The FEC said diversification of export destinations is a key factor in supporting sustainable growth in Egypt’s food sector and reducing reliance on a limited number of markets. The council said it will continue efforts to help Egyptian food companies enter new markets, strengthen their presence in existing markets and improve the global competitiveness of Egyptian food products.