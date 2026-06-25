Egypt's processed food exports increased by 7.1% year-on-year to approximately $2.43 billion during the first four months of 2026, compared with $2.27 billion in the corresponding period of 2025, according to the Food Export Council (FEC).

The council said the growth reflects the sector's continued expansion in international markets and its ability to strengthen export performance amid evolving global trade conditions.





According to the FEC, the top 15 processed food export products generated approximately $1.72 billion during the January-April period, accounting for 71% of the sector's total exports. Frozen strawberries remained Egypt's largest processed food export, generating $321 million during the first four months of the year. The product continues to rank among the country's most sought-after food exports in international markets.

Cola concentrates followed with exports valued at $202 million, while chocolate exports reached $159 million. Edible oils generated $129 million in export revenues. Exports of cereal preparations and biscuits totalled $107 million, while prepared animal feed exports reached $95 million. Flour, starch and groats generated $90 million during the period.

Processed and pickled olives contributed $85 million in exports, matching the value recorded by frozen vegetables and juices, which also generated $85 million each. Frozen potato exports reached $83 million, while exports of sugar, glucose and lactose totalled $79 million. Miscellaneous food preparations generated $70 million, followed by vegetable preparations at $68 million and fats and oils at $58 million.

The FEC said the figures demonstrate the diversity of Egypt's processed food export portfolio, spanning frozen and processed agricultural products, food manufacturing inputs and value-added consumer goods.

According to the council, growth in processed food exports was supported by improvements in product quality, expansion into international markets and the increasing ability of Egyptian producers to meet the requirements of importers and global supply chains.

The latest figures highlight the growing role of processed food products in Egypt's export strategy as the country continues to strengthen its position in global food markets and expand value-added agricultural exports.