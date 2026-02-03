Ethiopia and Brazil have signed a Bilateral Market Access Protocol on trade in goods and services at the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, marking a key step in Ethiopia’s process to accede to the WTO.

The Protocol was signed by Ambassador Tsegab Kebebew, Permanent Representative of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organisations in Switzerland, and Ambassador Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota, Permanent Representative of the Federative Republic of Brazil to the WTO.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Ambassador Tsegab Kebebew said the agreement was both a significant technical achievement and a political affirmation of the strong and growing partnership between Ethiopia and Brazil. He said the relationship is rooted in South–South cooperation, multilateralism and development-focused engagement, and added that concluding the bilateral negotiations with Brazil represents a major step forward in Ethiopia’s WTO accession and supports its deeper integration into the multilateral trading system.

Ambassador Guilherme de Aguiar Patriota highlighted the long-standing and friendly relations between Brazil and Ethiopia and reaffirmed Brazil’s continued support for Ethiopia’s efforts to join the WTO. He said Ethiopia’s membership would strengthen the multilateral trading system by adding a dynamic and growing economy, and reiterated Brazil’s commitment to supporting Ethiopia as it moves towards completing its accession. He also underlined Brazil’s interest in strengthening economic ties with Ethiopia.

Both ambassadors expressed their appreciation to the WTO Secretariat for its ongoing support and facilitation of the process.

The ceremony concluded with the exchange and formal deposit of the signed Protocol and its annexes with the WTO Secretariat.