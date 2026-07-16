During a meeting between Egypt's Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid, French Ambassador to Egypt Eric Chevallier, and representatives of 22 French companies operating in the country, firms including CMA CGM, Valeo, Alstom, RATP Dev, EDF, TotalEnergies and Saint-Gobain reviewed plans to expand their operations in Egypt, according to Egypt's State Information Service.

Among the expansion plans presented, Orange Egypt announced the rollout of new telecommunications stations, while Saint-Gobain reaffirmed its continued investment in flat glass manufacturing projects. Representatives from Alstom, RATP Dev, EDF, TotalEnergies, CMA CGM and Valeo also outlined initiatives to expand their operations, support local manufacturing and increase exports from Egypt.

Chevallier said French companies view Egypt as a regional hub for production and exports and are seeking to deepen investments while strengthening cooperation with the Egyptian government. The discussions also addressed companies' expansion strategies, investment challenges and ways to increase French investment, raise local content and better integrate Egyptian suppliers into global supply chains.

Farid said the government continues to implement legislative, procedural and digital reforms to improve the business environment, simplify business establishment and expansion procedures, and strengthen investor confidence.

He added that the ministry is streamlining licensing and approval processes, enhancing digital connectivity among government agencies to accelerate investor services, strengthening the Export Development Fund, and developing a database of local suppliers.

According to Farid, these measures are designed to localise feeder industries, expand production capacity and enhance the export competitiveness of companies operating in Egypt. He added that existing foreign investors play an important role in attracting additional investment, and that the ministry will work with relevant authorities to implement the proposals raised during the meeting.

The meeting forms part of Egypt's broader efforts to attract foreign direct investment, deepen industrial localisation and strengthen the integration of local suppliers into global supply chains.