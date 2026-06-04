Ghana has received the first batch of 100 Egyptian-made buses under a $200 million contract to supply 300 vehicles for the country’s public transport network, signalling deeper transport and industrial cooperation between Ghana and Egypt.

The delivery was marked during an official ceremony attended by representatives of the Egyptian Embassy in Accra. The buses will be deployed by Metro Mass Transit, one of Ghana’s largest public transport operators, to help strengthen transit services and increase passenger capacity. The agreement was facilitated through an Egyptian vehicle manufacturer and its local partner, Mansour Company.

Ghana’s Vice President welcomed the arrival of the fleet, describing it as an important step in the country’s efforts to modernise public transport infrastructure. The additional buses are expected to improve service availability, increase fleet capacity and ease commuter congestion in major urban centres. While welcoming the partnership, the Vice President also expressed interest in increasing the share of locally manufactured components in future vehicle orders, reflecting Ghana’s broader ambitions to strengthen domestic industrial participation.

The project forms part of a wider effort to enhance transport infrastructure as Ghana pursues its vision of building a more productive 24-hour economy through improved connectivity and public services. The partnership between the two countries is also expected to extend beyond road transport. Ghana’s Minister of Transport said future collaboration could include projects in the railway, maritime and aviation sectors, highlighting growing opportunities for bilateral cooperation across the transport and logistics landscape.

The latest delivery represents the first phase of the 300-bus programme and underscores Egypt’s expanding role as a supplier of transport equipment and industrial products to African markets.