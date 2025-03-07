Flowers have long been a universal symbol of love and romance, playing a central role in expressions of affection across cultures. From the single red rose exchanged on a first date to the extravagant wedding bouquets that symbolise new beginnings, fresh flowers continue to fuel heartfelt moments worldwide. Every petal tells a story, and probably behind each bouquet is a journey that starts in the lush flower farms of Kenya.

Nestled in the highlands, where cool temperatures and fertile soils create the perfect conditions for floriculture, Kenyan farms burst into bloom year-round. Here, thousands of workers carefully tend to roses, summer flowers, and exotic blooms, ensuring that each stem reaches global markets in pristine condition. Kenya is at the heart of this flourishing trade, contributing to the $3.7 billion global air-transported flower trade in 2024, up from $852 million in 2003—a four-fold increase, according to IATA. With each shipment, Kenya is not just exporting flowers; it is exporting moments of love, joy, and celebration across the world.

The global flower trade has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past two decades, with Kenya and Ethiopia emerging as dominant forces in the industry. Once overshadowed by traditional exporters like Colombia and the Netherlands, these African nations have capitalised on shifting market dynamics to secure a significant share of the air-transported flower trade. Kenya’s market share has surged from 8.6% in 2003 to 16.1% in 2024, while Ethiopia has firmly established itself with a 5.5% stake, according to IATA resort based on data from Global Trade Tracker.





Even though Colombia remains the leading flower exporter, its market share has declined from 50.2% in 2003 to 42.3% in 2024. Meanwhile, the Netherlands, once a key player, has been overtaken by the growing influence of Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopia. Ecuador has expanded its market presence, while Kenya has significantly strengthened its position, benefiting from strategic trade partnerships and logistical improvements. This shift underscores the evolving dynamics of the global flower industry, where emerging markets are playing an increasingly vital role in meeting worldwide demand.

According to IATA, several factors have fueled this growth. Trade agreements have lowered tariffs and eased market access, allowing African flower exporters to compete on a global scale. At the same time, advancements in air cargo technology—particularly in refrigeration and logistics—have made it possible to transport delicate flowers across continents while maintaining freshness and quality. These developments have not only strengthened Kenya and Ethiopia’s positions as floral powerhouses but have also led to increased specialisation, allowing each country to leverage its unique advantages in the global supply chain.

Kenya’s meteoric rise

Kenya has long been a key supplier of cut flowers, particularly roses, to European markets. However, between 2003 and 2024, the country leveraged improved logistics, trade agreements, and climate advantages to carve out a significantly larger share of the global market. The introduction of specialised flower farms, investment in advanced irrigation systems, and streamlined export processes have allowed Kenyan flower exporters to compete more aggressively on the world stage. Today, Kenya’s flowers are a staple in major European distribution hubs, benefiting from the country’s proximity to global transport routes and its ideal growing conditions.

However, the Kenyan flower sector is also facing challenges, including strict compliance requirements in key export markets, burdensome domestic taxes, and increasing competition. According to a January 2025 report by COLEAD, funded by the European Union (EU), Kenyan flower growers are being advised to expand beyond Europe, build direct trade relationships with retailers, and adopt a hybrid approach for sea and air freight. “There is potential to increase supply to markets in regions like the Middle East, driven by rising demand for both bulk and speciality roses,” the report reads. Direct exports to the UK, the Middle East, and Kazakhstan have been on the rise, with Brexit playing a role in increasing UK demand, while exports to Kazakhstan have grown as a result of reduced trade with Russia since 2022.

Roses remain the dominant flower export from Kenya, accounting for 66% of the total flower trade. These are primarily shipped via air freight from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), with Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport serving as the main distribution hub for European markets. However, sea freight is emerging as a viable alternative, particularly for longer-haul destinations such as the Middle East. “Sea freight offers a reduction in transportation costs and reduces carbon footprints, though a hybrid approach with airfreight may be needed due to logistical challenges,” the report adds.

Meanwhile, Kenya’s summer flower industry is rapidly growing, now making up 30% of total production. Flowers like Limonium, Alstroemeria, Solidago, and Gypsophila are becoming popular, particularly in the Middle East, where demand is rising in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Kuwait. Unlike roses, summer flowers are often packed into mixed bouquets at the source, reducing handling costs at the destination. The Dutch Flower Group’s Packed at Source Africa (PASA) initiative is helping Kenyan growers add value before export.

Similarly, Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo, described the country as "one of the most dynamic air cargo markets in Africa, offering strong export potential across multiple sectors." He highlights that Etihad Cargo supports Kenya’s thriving floriculture industry, moving over 500 tonnes of fresh flowers from Nairobi to Europe for this year’s Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day through six dedicated charter flights. "Kenya’s floriculture and fresh produce industries give it a unique position in global trade, supplying markets worldwide with premium-quality exports," he added. Etihad Cargo alone transports approximately 95 tonnes of flowers from Nairobi each week, ensuring global distribution through its Abu Dhabi hub. "Our operations from Kenya are designed to support exporters with direct and efficient routes. We connect Nairobi to Amsterdam for European flower markets, the UAE and GCC for perishables and e-commerce, and a global network via Abu Dhabi, ensuring seamless access to Asia, Australia, and North America,” mentioned Brun.

Kenyan red roses getting packed at PJ Dave Flower Group's farm near Nairobi

Similarly, Zlatko Zlatic, Head of Cargo Sales and Handling - Eastern Africa at Lufthansa Cargo, sees tremendous potential in Kenya’s trade and logistics. "Trade in Kenya is closely dependent on the agricultural and economic development of the country. As we are currently seeing a lot of infrastructural development, we estimate significant potential in logistics as well," he notes. Lufthansa Cargo plays a crucial role in airfreight logistics, utilising ten flights per week to transport flowers, vegetables, fruits, coffee, tea, fish, and live tropical fish. "During high-demand periods, such as Valentine’s Day, we add extra capacity to meet market and customers’ needs. For example, we have added seven extra 777F connections from the end of January to early February to transport flowers for Valentine’s Day," Zlatic highlights.

In terms of trade performance, Kenya recorded $664 million in exports in November 2024, slightly down from the previous month, reflecting the impact of global and local economic shifts, according to a report by the Centre for Economic and Industry Competitiveness (CEIC). Agricultural products, including tea, coffee, flowers, and fresh produce, remain central to Kenya’s exports. However, a 3.4% annual drop in exports underscores the need for greater diversification. Meanwhile, imports amounted to $1.8 billion, leading to a $1.1 billion trade deficit in November last year. Despite this imbalance, Kenya continues to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and expand trade agreements, improving its position in global commerce.

With rising air cargo demand, particularly for perishables like flowers and avocados, expanding airport infrastructure at JKIA is critical to maintaining Kenya’s position as a regional logistics hub. During a recent interaction, Bonface Muse, Cargo Commercial Officer at JKIA, mentioned, "Kenya handles approximately 400,000 tonnes of air cargo annually across all airports, with cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish being the primary exports." He also highlighted that JKIA remains the main cargo hub in East, Central, and West Africa, featuring five dedicated cargo terminals with state-of-the-art handling facilities.

Emergence of Ethiopian flowers

Ethiopia’s entry into the flower trade has been nothing short of remarkable. While it had no significant market presence in 2003, the country has capitalised on government-backed incentives and foreign investments to build a thriving floriculture sector. Large-scale greenhouse developments and enhanced air freight infrastructure have enabled Ethiopian growers to meet the rising demand for fresh flowers. With its strategic positioning and lower production costs, Ethiopia is fast becoming a go-to supplier for markets in Europe and beyond.

The future of African floriculture

As the global flower trade continues to expand, Kenya and Ethiopia are well-positioned to further strengthen their roles as floral powerhouses. Their success is a testament to the potential of African agriculture in global markets, driven by trade liberalisation, technological advancements, and sustainable farming practices.

While the world ponders whether this surge in flower trade signals a rise in global romance, one thing is certain: Kenya and Ethiopia’s blooms are taking centre stage, and their floral fortunes are only set to grow.