India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) have signed the Terms of Reference (ToR) to begin negotiations for a proposed Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

The ToR were signed in New Delhi, in the presence of Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Shri Jitin Prasada, senior officials from the Government of India and the SACU delegation, marking a key step towards deepening trade and economic ties between India and SACU member states. The agreement establishes the framework for negotiations aimed at expanding bilateral trade and strengthening economic cooperation between India and the five SACU members.

Speaking at the event, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for a balanced, fair and equitable trade agreement between India and SACU, saying the partnership could help diversify markets and create new opportunities for economic growth.

He highlighted India’s potential to support the SACU region through affordable medicines and IT talent development. He also said India could help integrate SACU countries into global supply chains by leveraging their competitive industries, skills and available talent.

Ndiitah Nghipondoka-Robiati, Executive Director at Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Trade, welcomed the signing of the ToR, describing it as a key milestone in formalising SACU–India trade engagement and establishing a structured, transparent and predictable framework for the upcoming negotiations.