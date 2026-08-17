Kenya is hosting a two-day regional validation stakeholder workshop to review the Horn of Africa Initiative (HoAI) Trade Facilitation Roadmap 2026–2031, a five-year framework aimed at strengthening regional trade integration and reducing border frictions.

The roadmap covers Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan and seeks to align national trade facilitation reforms across the five countries.

The draft roadmap follows national consultations held across the five HoAI member states between June and July 2026. The consultations involved government institutions, private sector stakeholders and development partners.

It builds on the first HoAI Trade Facilitation Roadmap 2022–2025 and aims to advance the region’s trade facilitation agenda through coordinated and practical reforms.

The workshop gives stakeholders an opportunity to review and validate the proposed goals, activities and timelines. It will also focus on strengthening coordination among implementing agencies, aligning their mandates, agreeing on governance arrangements and ensuring that the proposed reforms are practical, appropriately sequenced and regionally coherent.

The roadmap sets out 14 strategic goals supported by prioritised activities. Its key areas of focus include improving digital interoperability, enhancing corridor governance, simplifying cross-border trade for small-scale traders, strengthening border management and integrating transport and logistics systems into regional networks.

Speaking during the workshop, Kenya’s HoAI National Focal Point, Dr Kenrick Ayot, reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to regional trade facilitation reforms, digital integration and stronger corridor governance.

He said Kenya will work with member states and relevant stakeholders to build a more connected, efficient and competitive Horn of Africa.

The outcome of the validation workshop will be presented to the HoAI Trade Ministers for consideration and adoption in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in September.