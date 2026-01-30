Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening trade, investment and logistics cooperation with India, highlighting the country’s importance as one of Kenya’s largest trading partners and a key player in global supply chains.

Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, made the remarks during celebrations marking India’s 77th Republic Day at India House in Nairobi. He conveyed goodwill messages from President William Ruto and the people of Kenya to the Government and people of India.

Mudavadi underscored the long-standing historical and economic ties between the two countries, noting shared democratic values and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. He praised India’s economic transformation since independence, citing its emergence as the world’s largest democracy and fifth-largest economy, as well as its growing global influence.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary highlighted India’s role in advancing the interests of the Global South, including its support for the African Union’s admission as a permanent member of the G20. He also pointed to India’s digital transformation as a model Kenya continues to learn from, particularly in integrated digital governance and efficient public service delivery.

He further acknowledged deep people-to-people links, tracing Kenya–India relations to pre-independence trade and shared anti-colonial struggles, and recognised the contribution of Kenyans of Indian origin to Kenya’s socio-economic development.

According to Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, high-level engagements, including President Ruto’s State Visit to India in December 2023, have strengthened bilateral relations. Kenya and India are now set to begin negotiations on a trade agreement aimed at boosting trade and investment flows.

Trade data shows India remains among Kenya’s top trading partners, alongside the United States, the United Kingdom, China, the European Union, Uganda and Pakistan. Bilateral trade volumes reached $3.351 billion in 2024, with Kenya importing goods worth $3.175 billion from India and exporting $176.34 million.

“India now hosts one of the world’s largest startup ecosystems, accounts for nearly half of global real-time digital payments and remains a critical supplier of affordable medicines worldwide, with more than 50% of Kenya’s pharmaceutical imports being sourced from India,” said Adarsh Swaika, India’s High Commissioner to Kenya.

Trade and industrial cooperation also featured prominently in recent engagements. “Kenya and India share long-standing historical ties dating back to the pre-independence railway construction. We are keen to deepen our bilateral engagement, particularly to address the balance of trade through increased exports, while also boosting tourism flows. Today, I met with the High Commissioner of India to Kenya, H.E. Dr. Adarsh Swaika, where we discussed key areas of partnership, including cooperation in the textile sector,” said Lee Kinyanjui, Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, in a social media post.

The renewed focus on trade facilitation, digital systems and industrial collaboration is expected to have downstream implications for logistics, supply chains and cargo flows between East Africa and India, particularly in pharmaceuticals, textiles and manufactured goods.