Kenya has begun developing a Digital Service Export Strategy aimed at accelerating the country's digital trade and expanding exports in high-growth technology sectors. The initiative is being led by the State Department for Trade in collaboration with the State Department for ICT and the Digital Economy, with support from the World Bank through the Kenya Digital Economy Acceleration Project (KDEAP).

Speaking at a stakeholder workshop in Nairobi, ICT Director Timothy Were said the strategy will harness Kenya's growing digital ecosystem to boost exports, improve the competitiveness of local businesses, and create new opportunities for innovators and young entrepreneurs.

The strategy is expected to provide a coordinated roadmap for growing Kenya's digital services exports, strengthening the country's competitiveness in global markets, and unlocking new economic opportunities.

Once finalised, it will provide a coordinated framework for the government, private sector, and development partners to accelerate digital exports, create high-value jobs, and strengthen Kenya's position as a regional and global digital trade hub.