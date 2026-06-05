Kenya and Germany have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, with a focus on creating mutually beneficial economic opportunities.

The commitment was highlighted during a meeting in Nairobi between Kenya's Principal Secretary for Trade, Regina Ombam, and a German delegation led by Friederike Hemker, Deputy Head of Development Cooperation at the German Embassy.

Discussions centred on enhancing private-sector partnerships to boost trade and investment, particularly in logistics, market access, value addition, and the textile and apparel industries.

Ombam underscored Kenya’s determination to deepen economic cooperation with Germany and improve the competitiveness of its exports, especially in the agri-processing sector, through higher quality standards and increased value addition.

The two sides also explored ways to maximise the benefits of the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and expand value chains serving the European market.

In addition, they reviewed preparations for the Kenya–Germany Government-to-Government negotiations scheduled for June 25–26, as well as Kenya’s participation in the Hamburg Sustainability Conference on June 29–30.