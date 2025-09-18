Kenya has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Shandong Linglong Tire to establish a $800 million tyre manufacturing facility in the Mombasa Special Economic Zone. The agreement was formalised during the Arise-IIP Kenya Investment Forum 2025 and witnessed by Kenya’s President William Ruto.

The state-of-the-art plant, to be set up in Mariakani, Kilifi County, is expected to create more than 1,500 direct jobs, strengthen local value chains, and position Kenya as a hub for global manufacturing.

President Ruto stated in a social media post, “Also, witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry and the Linglong Group for the establishment of a state-of-the-art auto parts industrial park in Kenya, a landmark step in our journey to industrial transformation.”

Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry of Kenya, mentioned in a social media post that the facility will be developed through Linglong Tyres, a subsidiary of Linglong Group, marking one of Kenya’s biggest industrial investments to date.