Kenya signs $800 million MoU with Linglong Tire for Mombasa SEZ plant
This plant is expected to create over 1,500 jobs and strengthen Kenya’s role in the automotive supply chain.
Kenya has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with China’s Shandong Linglong Tire to establish a $800 million tyre manufacturing facility in the Mombasa Special Economic Zone. The agreement was formalised during the Arise-IIP Kenya Investment Forum 2025 and witnessed by Kenya’s President William Ruto.
The state-of-the-art plant, to be set up in Mariakani, Kilifi County, is expected to create more than 1,500 direct jobs, strengthen local value chains, and position Kenya as a hub for global manufacturing.
President Ruto stated in a social media post, “Also, witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry and the Linglong Group for the establishment of a state-of-the-art auto parts industrial park in Kenya, a landmark step in our journey to industrial transformation.”
Lee Kinyanjui, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Investments, Trade, and Industry of Kenya, mentioned in a social media post that the facility will be developed through Linglong Tyres, a subsidiary of Linglong Group, marking one of Kenya’s biggest industrial investments to date.