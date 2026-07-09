Kenya has launched the Kenya–European Union (EU) Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) Implementation Strategy, outlining a roadmap to translate the trade agreement into tangible economic gains by boosting exports, investment and business competitiveness.

The strategy, unveiled by the State Department for Trade, identifies key interventions to enhance export competitiveness, strengthen productive capacity, improve compliance with international standards, facilitate trade, promote investment, support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), empower women and youth in trade, and drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

Speaking at the launch, Principal Secretary for Trade Regina Ombam said the strategy demonstrates Kenya's commitment to building a resilient, competitive and sustainable trading environment that enables businesses of all sizes to access opportunities in the EU market.

EU Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said the implementation strategy marks an important milestone in unlocking the full potential of the EPA and supports the shared ambition of doubling trade between Kenya and the European Union. She also encouraged Kenya to diversify its exports beyond traditional agricultural commodities into value-added and manufactured products to strengthen its global competitiveness.

TradeMark Africa Acting Regional Director Lillian Mwai said the EPA secures duty-free and quota-free access for Kenyan exports to the EU, while the implementation strategy provides businesses with a clear pathway to capitalise on the opportunities created by the agreement. Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO Tobias Alando said the private sector would continue working with the government and other stakeholders to ensure the agreement delivers its intended economic benefits.

The Kenya–EU EPA entered into force on 1 July 2024, granting Kenyan exports duty-free and quota-free access to the EU, the country's largest export destination and second-largest trading partner. In 2025, Kenya exported goods worth $1.85 billion to the EU, while imports from the bloc were valued at approximately $1.74 billion. Kenya's exports to the EU include cut flowers, coffee, tea, spices, fruits, vegetables and oilseeds, while imports comprise machinery, pharmaceutical products, electrical equipment, motor vehicles and paper products.