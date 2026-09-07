Kenya has welcomed the extension of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) through December 31, 2028, following its signing into law by US President Donald Trump.

The Kenyan government said the extension provides certainty for exporters, manufacturers and investors that rely on preferential access to the US market.

The extension is particularly important for Kenya’s textile and apparel sector, which supports more than 66,000 direct jobs and remains one of the country’s biggest beneficiaries of AGOA.

The government said Kenya will use the extended period to expand its export basket and increase the range and value of products reaching the US market.

It identified value-added agricultural products, leather and leather products, pharmaceuticals, manufactured goods and other competitive Kenyan products as areas with significant opportunities.

The government will continue working with exporters and the private sector to increase the use of AGOA and ensure that more Kenyan enterprises and value chains benefit from access to the US market.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry, Lee Kinyanjui, said AGOA should serve as a catalyst for the country’s industrialisation, value addition, investment and job creation.