Majid Al Futtaim and DP World have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to expand Egyptian exports to the UAE and other regional markets, with plans to increase container volumes from Egypt to the UAE.

The agreement was signed by Ahmed Galal Ismail, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Holding, and Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC, at Mall of Egypt in Cairo on 16 November.

The partnership will initially focus on fresh fruit and vegetables. The two companies will work together to improve sourcing, cargo consolidation, cold-chain logistics, customs clearance and distribution. They also aim to develop an export platform that can expand to other product categories and regional markets.

Under the proposed arrangement, produce from Majid Al Futtaim's Egyptian suppliers will be consolidated at DP World's temperature-controlled facilities in Sokhna before being shipped through Sokhna Port to the UAE using DP World's regional feeder shipping services.

Once in the UAE, the cargo will be transported under refrigeration to Jebel Ali for distribution across Majid Al Futtaim's retail network. The companies aim to reduce unnecessary handling, maintain cold-chain conditions and improve shipment visibility from order placement to final delivery.

Ahmed Galal Ismail said the partnership would connect Egyptian producers with Majid Al Futtaim's regional customer network and DP World's global logistics network. He added that the company aims to increase its export volumes from Egypt to the UAE and create more opportunities for Egyptian products in regional markets.

Majid Al Futtaim has invested US$2.7 billion in Egypt to date and supported more than 226,000 direct and indirect job opportunities. The company also sources 99.8% of its retail products locally. It entered the Egyptian market in 1998.

Ahmad Yousef Al-Hassan said the partnership would connect Egypt's fresh produce sector with the UAE's position as a regional trade and distribution hub. He added that DP World's network of ports, economic zones, logistics and marine services would support the development of a trade corridor connecting Egyptian producers with customers in the UAE and neighbouring markets.

DP World has operated Sokhna Port since 2008 and has invested more than US$1.4 billion in Egypt. Its investments include the Sokhna Logistics Park, which opened in October 2025.

Majid Al Futtaim already exports Egyptian products to seven markets across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Africa. These include fresh produce, consumer goods, dairy and deli products, light household products and textiles.

The partnership aims to build on this existing export network by combining Majid Al Futtaim's supplier base and regional retail network with DP World's logistics capabilities to expand the reach of Egyptian products.