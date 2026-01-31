Morocco’s watermelon exports have begun to recover after a sharp downturn in 2024, although volumes remain well below record levels, according to data released by EastFruit.

In the first 11 months of 2025, Morocco exported around 175,000 tonnes of watermelons, valued at $190 million. This represents a 54% increase compared with 2024, when exports fell to their lowest level in eight years following severe climate-related disruptions.

France remained Morocco’s largest export market, accounting for about half of total watermelon shipments. Spain followed with just over 23%, while the United Kingdom ranked third with an 8.5% share. Exports to the UK and Portugal in 2025 were close to the record volumes recorded in 2022. Other destinations included Belgium, the Netherlands, Mauritania and Germany, with smaller volumes shipped to additional markets.





Morocco’s watermelon exports peaked in 2022, when the country shipped 297,000 tonnes, placing it among the world’s leading exporters. However, prolonged drought conditions and acute water shortages in subsequent years led to cultivation restrictions and, in some regions, outright bans on watermelon farming. These measures significantly curtailed production and export capacity, causing Morocco to drop out of the global top ten exporters in 2024.

The partial recovery in 2025 reflects improved growing conditions and a gradual easing of constraints on production. While export volumes remain far below previous highs, the rebound has allowed watermelon to re-enter Morocco’s top five fruit and berry export categories, supporting the country’s broader agricultural trade performance.

In addition to watermelons, Morocco has also restored export growth in other produce segments, including potatoes and mandarins, strengthening its overall outlook for agricultural exports.