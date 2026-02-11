UK-Kenya trade held at £2.1 billion for a second consecutive quarter, supported by sustained export flows of tea, coffee, and horticultural products that continue to shape supply chain links between East Africa and the UK. The latest government data covering the four quarters to the end of Q3 2025 confirmed that bilateral trade reached £2.1 billion, reflecting continued demand for agricultural commodities moving through air and maritime logistics corridors.

The trade performance highlights the role of Kenya’s horticulture sector in maintaining supply chain continuity, with tea, coffee, and fresh produce exports feeding retail and food distribution networks in the UK. Exporters have relied on cold chain handling, cargo consolidation, and time-sensitive logistics to sustain volumes, while UK shipments to Kenya, including refined petroleum, vehicles, machinery, and power generation equipment, continue to move through industrial and infrastructure supply routes.

The figures were released after the UK-Kenya Business Forum in Nairobi, which brought together participants and companies focused on strengthening commercial cooperation and reducing friction across supply chains. Discussions at the forum included progress on a Digital Trade Agreement and new partnerships aimed at improving agritech collaboration and skills development, which industry stakeholders say will support efficiency across agricultural export chains.

Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui said, "This performance is impressive and clear evidence that our export promotion efforts are delivering real results. Sustaining over £2.1 billion in trade for a second consecutive quarter underscores the growing confidence of UK businesses in Kenya as a trade and investment partner. The UK–Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement continues to play a critical role in securing predictable market access for Kenyan exports into the UK, supporting value-added trade, creating jobs, and unlocking opportunities for young people across manufacturing, agribusiness, and services, in line with our economic transformation agenda."

Industry engagement has also focused on strengthening agri supply chains through new agreements that link UK technology providers with Kenyan growers and processors. Partnerships announced during the forum aim to improve biosecurity, irrigation hygiene, and postharvest handling to reduce losses linked to plant disease, while expanding regional distribution and technical support networks for horticulture exporters.

The UK also launched the Climate Finance Accelerator Kenya, which will support projects seeking investment and encourage supply chain upgrades linked to low-carbon operations. Selected businesses will receive technical and financial support before presenting projects to investors later in 2026, with the initiative expected to influence logistics infrastructure and export readiness for agricultural producers.

UK Chargé d’Affaires Dr Ed Barnett said, “These record trade figures show the strength of the UK–Kenya economic partnership, which is delivering for big and small businesses alike. Sustaining £2.1 billion in trade value for a second quarter reflects the energy at the inaugural Business Forum. I look forward to building on this momentum as we work together to remove barriers to trade —we're going far, together.”

Both governments said they will continue working with industry to deepen supply chain integration, increase export capacity, and support partnerships between British firms and Kenyan producers. The cooperation has already contributed to a 4.5 per cent rise in UK exports to Kenya and a 12 per cent increase in Kenyan exports to the UK in the latest quarter reviewed, reinforcing the role of agriculture-led trade flows in bilateral commerce.