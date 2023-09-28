With its accession to the United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods (CISG), Rwanda becomes the 97th State Party to the Convention. The Convention will enter into force for Rwanda on 1 October 2024.



The CISG establishes a comprehensive code of legal rules governing the formation of contracts for the international sale of goods, the obligations of the buyer and seller, remedies for breach of contract and other aspects of the contract. It provides an equitable and modern uniform framework for the contract of sale, which is the backbone of international trade in all countries, irrespective of their legal tradition or level of economic development. Its adoption and use may contribute significantly to introducing certainty in commercial exchanges and decreasing transaction costs.