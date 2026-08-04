India and Rwanda held the first session of their India–Rwanda Joint Trade Committee (JTC) in New Delhi on July 30–31, 2026, marking a step toward strengthening bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The Indian delegation was led by Amit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce. In contrast, the Rwandan delegation was headed by Virgile Rwanyagatare, Director General for Asia, Pacific and Middle East Affairs at Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Additional Secretary, Department of Commerce, Yashvir Singh, said the inaugural session establishes a structured and regular mechanism to review bilateral trade, diversify the trade basket, promote two-way investment and address logistical challenges.

The two sides reviewed the current trade in goods and services, highlighting key products exchanged between the countries. India’s major exports to Rwanda include pharmaceutical formulations and biological products, two- and three-wheelers, industrial and electrical machinery, oil meals, and iron and steel products. Rwanda’s exports to India include lead, spices, essential oils, copper, precious and semi-precious stones, processed agricultural products and minerals.

Both countries agreed to step up efforts to diversify the bilateral trade basket, strengthen business-to-business engagement and address market access challenges to further expand trade ties.

India highlighted opportunities to increase exports to Rwanda across several sectors, including heavy engineering goods, pharmaceuticals and medical devices, refined petroleum products, textiles, marine products, plastics, sports goods and toys, gems and jewellery, and scientific instruments.

India is Rwanda’s largest source of pharmaceutical imports, accounting for around 24.5% of Rwanda’s total pharmaceutical imports. Meanwhile, Rwanda identified chillies, macadamia nuts, French beans, avocados, essential oils, tea, coffee, horticultural products, minerals and precious stones as priority products for export to India.

India and Rwanda designated Invest India and the Rwanda Development Board as investment focal points and agreed to share schedules of trade fairs and business forums. Rwanda also highlighted its strategic location as a gateway to EAC, COMESA and AfCFTA markets, offering Indian businesses wider regional access.

Both sides agreed to hold the second India–Rwanda Joint Trade Committee session in Rwanda next year, with the date to be finalised through diplomatic channels.