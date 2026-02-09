Rwanda and Brazil have taken steps to deepen bilateral trade and investment cooperation following the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) in Kigali, aimed at strengthening institutional ties and private sector engagement between the two countries.

At the Rwanda–Brazil Economic Cooperation Forum held in the Rwandan capital, the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and the Brazilian Export Promotion Agency (APEX-Brazil) signed an MoU establishing a structured framework for cooperation. The agreement was signed by RDB Chief Executive Officer Jean-Guy Afrika and Jorge Viana, President of APEX-Brazil.

According to information shared by the Rwanda Development Board, the MoU focuses on collaboration in areas including trade promotion, investment facilitation, business missions and joint initiatives in priority sectors. The framework is intended to support increased commercial exchanges and investment flows between Rwanda and Brazil by enhancing coordination between the two institutions.

In a parallel development, APEX-Brazil also signed an MoU with the Private Sector Federation of Rwanda (PSF), represented by its Chairman, Stephen Ruzibiza. The agreement is designed to strengthen cooperation between the Brazilian export promotion agency and Rwanda’s private sector umbrella body, with the aim of creating new business opportunities and partnerships.

Earlier today, the Private Sector Federation of Rwanda organized Business to Business (B2B) engagements between Rwandan private sector members and the visiting Brazilian trade and investment delegation. PSF intends to leverage the signing of MoU between PSF and APEX-Brazil to facilitate even more business connections.

Building on the institutional agreements, the Private Sector Federation of Rwanda organised business-to-business (B2B) engagements between Rwandan companies and a visiting Brazilian trade and investment delegation. In a social media update, PSF said the meetings were intended to facilitate direct interactions between businesses from both countries.

PSF indicated that it plans to leverage the MoU with APEX-Brazil to enable further business connections and commercial exchanges between Rwanda and Brazil. The engagements are expected to support private sector participation in trade and investment initiatives arising from the broader cooperation framework.

The MoUs come as Rwanda continues to position itself as a gateway for investment and trade in East Africa, while Brazil seeks to expand its commercial presence and partnerships across African markets through institutional collaboration and private sector engagement.