Rwanda and Kenya have taken a step to strengthen regional trade cooperation with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a Kenya Ports Authority liaison office in Kigali. The agreement was signed at a ceremony hosted by Rwanda’s Ministry of Infrastructure, aimed at improving logistics coordination and trade flows along the Northern Corridor.

The ceremony was presided over by Canoth Manishimwe, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Infrastructure, and Mohamed Daghar, CBS, Principal Secretary in Kenya’s State Department for Transport. The initiative is positioned as part of broader efforts to deepen institutional and commercial ties between Rwanda and Kenya, with a focus on improving access to port services and supporting regional trade integration.

Under the agreement, the KPA liaison office will serve as a coordination point between Rwanda’s business community and the Port of Mombasa. The office is expected to facilitate smoother engagement with port services, improve operational coordination, and support more efficient cargo movement for Rwandan importers and exporters using the Northern Corridor.

Speaking at the event, Daghar highlighted the steady growth in Rwandan cargo volumes moving through the Port of Mombasa. He said volumes increased from about 600,000 metric tonnes in 2024 to more than 800,000 metric tonnes in 2025, adding that traffic could reach one million metric tonnes in the near term as corridor performance continues to improve.

He also referred to the completion of the Kipevu Oil Terminal, noting that the facility is expected to improve efficiency in the handling of petroleum products. He encouraged Rwandan businesses to take advantage of the expanded port infrastructure and reiterated Kenya Ports Authority’s commitment to providing reliable and competitive services.

Manishimwe said the agreement reflects the depth of cooperation between the two countries and their shared interest in strengthening regional logistics systems. He noted that for a land-linked economy such as Rwanda, dependable access to regional and international markets is essential, with the Port of Mombasa playing a central role in the country’s trade flows.

He added that the liaison office will act as a single point of contact for public and private sector stakeholders, helping to improve cargo visibility, reduce transit times, and address operational challenges more effectively. The initiative is expected to support Rwanda’s broader trade and development goals under the East African Community and the African Continental Free Trade Area frameworks.