The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has signed a $14 million investment agreement with Turkey's Ukinox Manufacturing Company to establish a stainless steel kitchen sink factory in the Sokhna Industrial Zone, according to Egypt's State Information Service. The agreement was signed at SCZONE headquarters in Egypt's New Administrative Capital in the presence of SCZONE Chairman Walid Gamal El-Din.

The manufacturing facility will be developed on a 37,000-square-metre site within the Main Development Company (MDC) industrial zone. The project is expected to create 220 direct jobs, with production scheduled to begin in mid-2028. Once operational, the factory will have an annual production capacity of 1.2 million stainless steel kitchen sinks, serving both the domestic Egyptian market and export destinations.

According to SCZONE, the investment further expands the engineering industries cluster in the Sokhna Industrial Zone while strengthening Egypt's export-oriented manufacturing base. Gamal El-Din said the project reflects Sokhna's growing attractiveness as a regional manufacturing hub, supported by its integrated infrastructure and proximity to Sokhna Port.

He added that the investment aligns with Egypt's strategy to localise advanced industries, deepen local manufacturing, strengthen supply chains and increase exports by leveraging SCZONE's strategic logistics platform.

The agreement marks the latest foreign manufacturing investment in the Suez Canal Economic Zone as it continues to attract industrial projects focused on exports and regional supply chains.