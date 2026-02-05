Senegal’s government has introduced tighter controls on vegetable imports as domestic production increases, the Ministry of Industry and Trade announced at a recent press conference. The move is aimed at reducing reliance on foreign supplies and supporting local farmers.

Minister Serigne Guèye Diop said the revised trade strategy would regulate agricultural imports more closely and strengthen measures linked to domestic production. Over the past year, the vegetable sector has recorded higher levels of local supply, reducing the need for imported produce.

According to the ministry, onion production covered about 75% of the country’s consumption, allowing Senegal to go nine consecutive months without importing onions. As a result, imports of onions declined to 350,000 tonnes. Carrot supply was also strong, with the domestic market relying on local carrots for around ten months.

The potato sector achieved the longest period without imports, with foreign potatoes kept off the market for nearly a year. The minister linked this to increased local output and stronger policy enforcement. He underlined the government’s goal “to produce what we consume and to be able to process it”. Senegal currently has storage capacity of about 170,000 tonnes, with plans to expand further to manage future supply fluctuations.

Beyond vegetables, the government has expanded protective measures to other crops. Banana imports have been suspended, and the coverage period for local banana supply is expected to extend from three to six months next year.

At the close of the press conference, Mr Diop urged traders to respect approved pricing frameworks, noting that recent declines in global prices should be reflected in local market prices to ease pressure on household food costs.

Monitoring and enforcement will continue as part of broader efforts to align trade policy with Senegal’s growing agricultural output.