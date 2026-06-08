South Africa has lifted suspended duties on Kenyan tea, coffee and spices that were imposed in November 2025, restoring market access for the products under the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) tariff offer.

The move is expected to strengthen trade relations between Kenya and South Africa while helping address the trade imbalance that currently favours South Africa. The announcement was made by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Kenya–South Africa Business Forum, which was held on the sidelines of the State Visit by Kenyan President William Ruto. The forum was attended by Kenya's Principal Secretary Regina Ombam, Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui, and other government and business representatives from both countries.

The restoration of duty-free access is expected to provide renewed opportunities for Kenyan exporters of tea, coffee and spices seeking to expand their presence in the South African market. According to data from the United Nations COMTRADE database, South Africa imported coffee, tea, mate and spices worth $5.8 million from Kenya in 2025. Kenya's exports of coffee, tea, mate and spices to South Africa were valued at $3.93 million in 2024.

The decision forms part of broader efforts by both countries to deepen economic cooperation and increase intra-African trade under regional integration frameworks. By restoring preferential market access for key agricultural products, the two governments aim to facilitate greater trade flows and create new opportunities for exporters across the value chain. Tea remains one of Kenya's most important export commodities, while coffee and spices continue to contribute significantly to the country's agricultural trade. The lifting of duties is expected to improve the competitiveness of Kenyan products in the South African market and support further growth in bilateral trade between the two economies.