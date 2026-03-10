Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company (SUMED) remains a key route for transporting crude oil from the Gulf region to international markets, according to Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources of Egypt.

Speaking during the company’s annual general assembly meeting, Badawi said the pipeline provides a strategic and secure route linking the Gulf region with the Mediterranean.

Badawi said the SUMED pipeline offers a vital pathway for transporting crude oil from the Arabian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea, enabling supplies to reach European and global markets efficiently and quickly.

The meeting was attended by the company’s chairman, board members and shareholder representatives from Egypt and Gulf countries via video conference, as well as senior officials from Egypt’s petroleum ministry.

The minister praised the company’s performance in 2025, describing SUMED as one of the most successful examples of joint Arab investment after decades of sustained achievements.

He said shareholder countries, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt, work within an integrated framework that supports the movement of Arab crude oil and enhances the efficiency of delivering supplies to global markets.

Badawi added that the geographic proximity and longstanding ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia provide a strong foundation for cooperation in the energy sector, noting that the kingdom plays a pivotal role in stabilising global energy markets and supporting supply security.

He also said SUMED played a key role in supporting Egypt’s energy system during the summer of 2025 by receiving and operating regasification vessels at the company’s port in Ain Sokhna and providing logistical support to ensure stable supplies.

During the meeting, Badawi expressed appreciation for the presence of former petroleum ministers Tarek El-Molla and Osama Kamal, who serve as board members of SUMED, saying their expertise represents a valuable addition to the company’s leadership.

SUMED Chairman Mohamed Abdel Hafez said the company transported about 50 million tonnes of crude oil in 2025, equivalent to around 365 million barrels, reflecting strong operational and financial performance despite challenges facing the global energy sector.

He added that the company recorded five million safe working hours, underscoring the effectiveness of its occupational health and safety systems and its commitment to maintaining a safe working environment.

Ahmed Al-Khenini, senior vice president for sales and supply planning at Saudi Aramco, said: “SUMED’s role extends beyond crude transportation,” describing it as “an integrated regional energy trading hub that plays a strategic role in supporting energy security at both regional and global levels.”

He added that the pipeline enables western Saudi Arabia to meet global demand for oil in Europe and North America, making the company a key pillar of global energy security, particularly amid ongoing geopolitical developments in the region.

Al-Khenini also said the company’s strategic location linking the Red Sea and the Mediterranean makes it a critical hub for transporting crude to global markets, especially amid current restrictions on oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and the suspension of activities by some global shipping companies.

He noted that volumes transported through the SUMED pipeline have doubled as crude is received, transported and re-exported from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean.

Zayed Al-Mazrouei, executive director for refining and marketing at Mubadala Energy, said the company recorded strong results in crude transport and storage as well as petroleum product trading in 2025.

He said petroleum product trading accounted for 25 % of the company’s revenues for the first time in its history.

Representatives of shareholders from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar also commended SUMED’s board for the company’s performance and its role in supporting regional energy transport and trading systems.