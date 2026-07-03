Tanzania has launched the Tanzania Chamber Portal (TCP), a digital platform designed to simplify access to trade services, improve transparency and accelerate cross-border trade by bringing key business services onto a single online platform.

The portal, hosted by the Tanzania National Chamber of Commerce (TNCC), was developed under the Tanzania Gateway for Trade, Transport and Environment (T-GATE) project, funded by the European Union through its Global Gateway Initiative. The project is coordinated by Enabel, the Belgian Agency for International Cooperation, in partnership with Port of Antwerp-Bruges International, UN-Habitat and TradeMark Africa (TMA).

The platform enables businesses to access Chamber services, apply for Certificates of Origin, report non-tariff barriers (NTBs) and track applications through a single digital interface. According to the project partners, the initiative aims to reduce paperwork, lower transaction costs and improve access to trade services, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). A key component of the portal is its integration with the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) Single Window System, allowing the electronic exchange of trade documentation and information between government agencies and border authorities. The integration is expected to accelerate the processing and verification of Certificates of Origin, reduce duplication of procedures and strengthen coordination across Tanzania's trade ecosystem.

The TCP was officially unveiled during the Annual Trade and Investment Dialogue 2026 in Dar es Salaam, where government officials, private sector representatives and development partners discussed reforms to strengthen trade facilitation through digitalisation and system integration. The portal also forms part of the TNCC's wider reform programme, alongside the launch of its new Constitution and Strategic Plan 2026–2030.

Accessible through both a web portal and mobile applications, the platform enables traders to submit applications, monitor progress in real time and raise trade-related challenges through a centralised digital system, reducing the need for physical visits and improving service predictability.





Speaking at the launch, Prime Minister of Tanzania, Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba said Tanzania's economic transformation would depend on stronger collaboration between government and the private sector. "The future of Tanzania's economy is in our hands, but above all, it depends on the strength, innovation and boldness of the private sector. No country has achieved major economic transformation without a strong and competitive private sector supported by government,” mentioned the Prime Minister.

He added that the government would continue improving the business environment, strengthening digital systems and deepening engagement with the private sector to position Tanzania as a regional trade and investment hub. On the other hand, the Minister for Industry and Trade, Judith Kapinga, said the portal represented a shift from policy ambitions to practical service delivery. "This platform is not simply a digital tool. It is part of a broader effort to make trade services more accessible, more efficient and more responsive to the needs of businesses across the country,” said Kapinga.

TNCC President Vicent Bruno Minja said the platform supports the Chamber's transformation into a digitally enabled institution. "The Tanzania Chamber Portal is part of TNCC's wider transformation into a modern, digitally enabled institution that responds to the needs of today's businesses. By bringing key services online, we are making it easier for traders and investors to access support, resolve challenges and participate more effectively in Tanzania's economy."

At the core of the portal are digital systems for issuing Certificates of Origin and reporting non-tariff barriers—two services that directly influence the speed and cost of cross-border trade. TNCC expects the digitisation of these processes to reduce delays, improve visibility of trade bottlenecks and support faster resolution of barriers affecting businesses.

TradeMark Africa Acting Country Director for Tanzania, Solomon Michael, said digital platforms should ultimately improve the day-to-day experience of traders. "Trade facilitation is about what businesses experience in practice – how quickly they can obtain services, how easily they can resolve barriers and how confidently they can participate in trade. Digital platforms such as the Tanzania Chamber Portal bring those improvements closer to the trader."

The launch forms part of Tanzania's broader efforts to modernise trade systems and improve interoperability across customs, certification, licensing and business support services. According to the project partners, greater integration between public and private sector systems is expected to reduce duplication, cut transaction costs and improve the country's competitiveness as a regional trade and investment hub.