TradeMark Africa (TMA) has appointed Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, as its new Board Chair. He takes over from Ambassador Erastus Mwencha, who has completed an eight-year tenure. Boshe joins TMA as the organisation pursues ambitious objectives, including enhancing African exports, supporting the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) implementation, and expanding operations from Eastern to West and Southern Africa. TMA will continue collaborating with Regional Economic Communities, national institutions, the private sector, and international partners, mentions an official release by TMA.

“As a seasoned political leader with extensive experience at both national and continental levels, Boshe’s leadership will be important in steering TMA through its new seven-year strategy. The 2023-2030 plan aims to further reduce the time and cost of cross-border goods transportation, enhance market access for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) by improving the value and quality of traded products, and tackle future trade-related challenges in Africa. Key priorities include positioning the continent as a leader in green trade, attracting commercial capital for greater investment in trade infrastructure, and ensuring that trade benefits reach the most disadvantaged, particularly women and youth.”



“It is a privilege to join an organisation that is at the forefront of transforming trade across Africa. I am thrilled at the opportunity to steer TMA towards impactful milestones and contribute to Africa’s trade success story. Following in the footsteps of Amb. Mwencha, I inherit a dynamic organisation with a solid foundation, and I am eager to build on this legacy to realise our continent’s vast trade potential,” says Boshe.



Boshe will head a Board of global leaders committed to fostering sustainable and inclusive growth in Africa. His initial key role will be leading the Trade Development Forum (TMA-TDF) in Kigali, Rwanda, on December 2-3, 2024. This forum, organised in partnership with TMA and the Rwandan government, will centre on advancing digital trade in Africa under his guidance, the release added.



“H.E. Desalegn’s extensive experience and understanding of both the challenges and opportunities in intra-African trade make him an invaluable leader for TMA’s next phase. His appointment is a testament to our commitment to driving sustainable and inclusive economic growth across the continent,” says David Bee, Chief Executive Officer, TMA.

“We are excited to welcome H.E. Desalegn as our new Board Chair. His leadership comes at a crucial time as we expand our reach through the new regional hubs’ strategy. H.E. Desalegn's experience will be invaluable as we build on the strong foundation our previous chairs have established, ensuring our programmes create even more opportunities across Africa,” states Leo Svahnback, Council Chair, TMA.

