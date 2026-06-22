The government has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Uganda's growing avocado industry, with farmers, exporters, processors and investors calling for stronger policies, better coordination and improved market systems to position the country as a competitive exporter.

The commitments were made during the Avocado Stakeholders' Consultative Meeting held at Imperial Royale Hotel in Kampala, where key players in the sector discussed challenges affecting production, quality, value addition and access to international markets.

Speaking on behalf of the Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU), Col. Edith Nakalema, Stephen Kaheru said the meeting demonstrated a shared determination to transform the avocado value chain into a major contributor to economic growth and rural livelihoods. He said stronger collaboration among government ministries, agencies and the private sector would be critical in addressing bottlenecks that continue to limit investment and export growth.

"The avocado value chain has the potential to transform rural communities, but this can only be achieved through coordinated action by all stakeholders," Kaheru said.

Representing the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Lynette Bagonza, Commissioner for External Trade Cleopas Ndorere said government was committed to creating an enabling environment for the sector to thrive. He urged farmers, exporters and processors to openly raise challenges affecting production, quality standards, value addition and market access so that government interventions can effectively respond to industry needs.

Peter Dhamuzungu, representing the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), Maj. Gen. (Rtd) David Kasura Kyomukama, said avocado had become an important emerging commercial crop with significant export potential. He said the consultations offered stakeholders an opportunity to propose practical solutions to improve production, enhance quality standards and expand market opportunities.

Uganda Agribusiness Alliance (UAA) Board Chairperson Victoria Sekitoleko said the country's avocado industry had grown steadily over the years but now required a clear national strategy to sustain its progress. She called for closer collaboration among agencies responsible for cooperatives, standards, industry and export promotion, arguing that Uganda must position itself strategically to compete in the global avocado market.

UAA Chief Executive Officer Francis Kasirinya said Uganda would only benefit from the expanding global avocado market if it improved the organisation of its local value chain. He noted that poor market coordination was affecting product quality, farmer earnings and the country's reputation among international buyers, adding that an organised market would attract investment, create jobs and improve competitiveness.

Agribusiness entrepreneur and Avotein Farms Limited Chief Executive Officer Hank Dahlan urged farmers to focus on producing export-quality Hass avocados and strengthen farmer organisations to meet international market requirements. Although Uganda has favourable climatic conditions, he said the country still lags behind leading avocado exporters and must improve its understanding of global market demands.

Meanwhile, National Avocado Federation of Uganda founder Richard Welisha appealed for careful consideration of proposed regulations affecting the industry, saying farmers should not be disadvantaged by policies that limit competition among buyers. He urged the government to develop regulations through consultation with stakeholders while protecting farmers' incomes and encouraging investment.

Farmers also called for greater government support through improved access to quality farm inputs, standardised crop protection products and expanded irrigation infrastructure to increase productivity and meet export standards.The meeting ended with stakeholders committing to work together to strengthen Uganda's avocado value chain, improve export competitiveness and increase the sector's contribution to national economic development.

