It is Africa's biggest and fastest growing combination carrier with a modern fleet of Boeing and Airbus aircraft connecting key global destination from its hub at Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. Ethiopian currently operates nine B777 freighters and four B737-800 freighters. It will add five more brand new B777 freighters in the next three years besides its plans to buy five new generation Boeing freighters, the B777-8, to be added into its fleet by the end of this decade. Reji John, Editor, STAT Media Group, gets Abel Alemu, Managing Director - Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, to talk about the aggressive and ambitious growth plans of Africa's leading cargo carrier.